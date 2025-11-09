/UK to China WITHOUT visa? Yes, but only for 30 days. Know details

In an announcement made after the meeting between the British Prime Minister and the Chinese President, Beijing has allowed British citizens to travel to the country without a visa for up to 30 days. Keir Starmer, after the meeting on Thursday (Jan 29), became the first British leader to visit China in eight years. Starmer's meeting also resulted in a cut to import taxes on UK whisky from 10 to 5 per cent, as the government seeks closer trade ties with Beijing to help boost economic growth.

There is no date for when the visa agreement will be in force, but the government is hoping this will happen as soon as possible. After this announcement, hundreds of thousands of British people could potentially benefit from this temporary privilege. Especially if one sees the data of 2024, when around 620,000 Brits travelled to China, as per the Office for National Statistics.

