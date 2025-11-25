Google Preferred
  UK set to roll out new ETA rule for foreign travellers – Which countries are affected? Is India on the list?

UK set to roll out new ETA rule for foreign travellers – Which countries are affected? Is India on the list?

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 25, 2025, 16:29 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 16:39 IST
UK border signage is pictured at the passport control in Arrivals in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport Photograph: (AFP)

The first phase of the scheme was launched in October 2023 for some nationalities. According to the UK government, more than 13.3 million ETAs have been issued since the initial rollout.

The United Kingdom is set to roll out Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from February 2026, marking a significant change in British immigration procedures in recent years. The scheme will require foreign travellers to seek advance digital clearance before entering the country. This mandates visitors from 85 nations, who currently don’t need a visa, to have an ETA to be able to travel to the UK from February 25, next year.

What is ETA?

The ETA is a digital permit that allows individuals to stay in the UK for up to six months to visit family or for tourism purposes. It is not a visa or tax, and is applicable to those who don’t already need a visa, like people from the EU, the US and Canada. Travellers would be required to obtain the permit before boarding a flight.

Will India be affected?

Indians will not be affected by ETA as they already require UK visas. All visitors to the UK now must either have an ETA or an eVisa before travelling.

Which countries are affected? Full list

People from the following countries will now require an ETA before travelling to the UK:

  • Andorra
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • The Bahamas
  • Bahrain
  • Barbados
  • Belgium
  • Belize
  • Brazil
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Grenada
  • Guatemala
  • Guyana
  • Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Kiribati
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macao Special Administrative Region
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Malta
  • Marshall Islands
  • Mauritius
  • Mexico
  • Federated States of Micronesia
  • Monaco
  • Nauru
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Palau
  • Panama
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Samoa
  • San Marino
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Seychelles
  • Singapore
  • Solomon Islands
  • South Korea
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • St Kitts and Nevis
  • St Lucia
  • St Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Tonga
  • Tuvalu
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United States
  • Uruguay
  • Vatican City

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

Trending Topics