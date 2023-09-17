UK: Senior Tories urge Sunak to address party's unpopularity among young voters

Senior leaders of the Conservative Party have urged British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to use his next manifesto to address the party's unpopularity among young voters. According to a report by The Guardian early Sunday (September 17), there are concerns that the party could be sunk without action win over voters below the age of 40.

There is also mounting anxiety among moderate Tories that the party is failing to prioritise net zero and help for renters that could attract younger voters.

Tom Tugendhat, the minister of state for security, warned that the Conservative Party can no longer sit around and assume that voters will simply turn to the party as they get older.

Addressing a gathering last week, Tugendha said, "There isn’t a Conservative in the country that doesn’t believe the opportunity for people to have a home, a family – whatever that family looks like – is vital and we need to be the party of aspiration, helping people achieve that ideal with Conservative policies."

“There are areas where we can be doing more, especially when it comes to young people and the next generation," Tugendha added. The minister also said that the Tories need to ensure that young people "have those opportunities to help them get ahead and we can’t leave them behind."

He pointed out that any offer to young voters had to include sticking with the party’s commitments to achieving net zero by 2050, The Guardian reported.

The minister's comments come as the latest Opinium poll revealed that the Labour Party maintained a 15-point lead over the Conservative Party. The results showed that Labour had a 46-point lead among voters aged between 18 and 34.

Echoing Tugendhat's concerns, former minister Stephen Hammond said, "It is difficult to disagree with Tom’s comments. If we don’t have policies that resonate with the next generation of voters we are sunk."

