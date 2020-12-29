UK reports new daily high of coronavirus cases amid spread of new virus strain

Britan on Tuesday registered a new daily high of more than 53,000 COVID-19 cases even as the country carries out its vaccination campaign.

According to government data, 53,135 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours with a total of 2,382,865 infected cases.

There have been over 71,100 fatalities in the UK which is the second-worst in Europe even as over 24 million people remain in strict coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus patients had hit a record 24-high of 41,385 cases.

NHS England figures showed there are more patients in the hospital in the country than during the initial peak in April.

According to official data, there are 20,426 coronavirus patients in the country's hospitals compared to 18,974 in April.

The UK government had announced the presence of new virus strain from South Africa two weeks ago raising fears of a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases.

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said: "We are back in the eye of the storm with a second wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe and, indeed, this country."

"We think that by late spring with vaccine supplies continuing to come on stream we will have been able to offer all vulnerable people across this country Covid vaccination, Stevens said, adding,"that perhaps provides the biggest chink of hope for the year ahead."

Reports say London and southeast England have the maximum number of coronavirus cases.