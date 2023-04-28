UK rail workers' planned strikes set to hammer Eurovision, FA Cup finals

Two of Britain's biggest transport unions have called fresh strikes in May, including on the days of the Eurovision Song Contest and FA Cup finals. The strikes have been called after the rail workers rejected the latest pay deal from train operators.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), which has more than 83,000 members from almost every sector of Britain's transport industry, said it would launch strikes across 14 train operators on Saturday, May 13. On the same day, Liverpool will host Eurovision's main event on behalf of Ukraine currently at war with Russia.

ALSO READ | UK festive travel set to take a hit amid planned rail strikes from next week

The RMT claimed that the train operators had "torpedoed" the negotiating process while the operators' side (the Rail Delivery Group) said that they were "blindsided by the strike.

Other than the RMT, the train drivers' union Aslef has called strikes on May 12, May 31 and on June 3, the day of FA Cup final. What do the workers want? The workers want higher wages to combat growing inflation in Britain. This involves one year's pay increase followed by a second year's pay increase. The RMT members are looking for a "negotiated settlement" but they have not specified how much pay rise they expect. What do the train operators want? Train operators would partially accept the demands of transport unions if such unions cease to exist.

A statement explaining its position read: "Following further discussions between the union and RDG [Rail Delivery Group], the employer issued a clarification on the offer RMT has been considering."

"The RDG is now saying they would only implement the first-year payment of 5 per cent if the union terminated its industrial mandate, meaning no further strike action could take place."

"Stage 2 discussions which are part of the offer made by the employer would then have to begin without the union having any industrial leverage at the negotiating table."

ALSO WATCH | UK: 40,000 rail union workers on strike, services paralysed × The last rail strike on 18 March meant only 40 per cent to 50 per cent of trains could run as workers across 14 train operators walked out.

The ongoing dispute has affected services since June last year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE