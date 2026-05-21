/'King Charles III passed away': UK radio station’s ‘technical error’ message goes viral, apology follows

“His Majesty King Charles III has passed away”. That's the message Radio Caroline, a radio station in the United Kingdom, flashed on May 19. Soon after realising the blunder, the radio station issued a public apology. Their flash message had triggered the national "Death of a Monarch" broadcast protocol, The Guardian reported. Radio Caroline blamed the blunder on a “computer error.” It also noted it has broadcast the monarch's Christmas message for years, under Queen Elizabeth II and now under King Charles, and hopes to continue doing so.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away," Station manager Peter Moore wrote in a Facebook post. an reported. The computer error happened at the radio station's main studio in Maldon, Essex.

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In a the same post, Moore explained that a computer malfunction set off the procedure "which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require." He said the station apologises "to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused."