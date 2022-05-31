UK: Private sperm donor fathered 15 kids despite having genetic condition

In the United Kingdom, James MacDougall, a 37-year-old man reportedly fathered 15 children after he advertised his sperm to lesbians on social media. Local media reported that he has an inheritable condition which can not be cured. As a result, a court has banned him from contacting some of the children he fathered.

A Guardian report mentioned that MacDougall has fragile-X syndrome (FXS). It is a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems. People with the fragile-X syndrome have learning difficulties and cognitive impairment.

Media reports mentioned that previously, he signed an agreement saying he didn't want contact with some of his children.

However, later he applied for parental responsibility and child arrangement orders for four of his kids. During the family court battle in UK's Derby, his identity was revealed.

A genetic condition means his kids could have the same issues as him. The judge has also allowed him to be identified. This will help protect other people planning to use private sperm donors.

As quoted by the media outlet, Derby Court Judge Justice Nathalie Lieven said there was "a very specific benefit in him being named in the hope that women will look him up on the internet and see this judgment".

