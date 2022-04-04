UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit India this month

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will pay a visit to India later this month as both sides seek to strengthen ties. This comes amid London's Indo-Pacific tilt and both sides are holding talks on a free trade pact.

He is expected to be in Delhi by the 4th week of the month. Both Indian PM Modi and British PM Cameron met last year in November on the sidelines of the Glasgow climate summit.

Last year, twice the UK PM's India visit was cancelled. First in January, when he was the chief guest at India's Republic Day, but due to the COVID crisis in his country, it could not materialize, and then in April, when India was in the midst of a pandemic wave.

The UK, which chaired the G7 last year, also invited PM Modi as a guest, but that visit was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

May 2021 saw a virtual summit between the two leaders who agreed on a 2030 roadmap. The roadmap provides a framework for UK-India relations across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defense.

The two countries also agreed to elevate the status of the relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’. With trade pact talks under way, one of the key outcomes of the virtual summit is to double trade by 2030. Trade between the UK and India is worth around £23 billion a year.

Just last month, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was in Delhi as part of a "wider diplomatic push" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was her second visit to the country as Foreign Secretary, following one in October, and her third as Secretary of State in 13 months.

As part of its Indo-Pacific Tilt Post-Brexit strategy, the United Kingdom will join India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and become a lead partner on maritime security issues, coordinating work with key Southeast Asian partners.