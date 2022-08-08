UK museum to return 72 treasured artefacts to Nigeria

The Horniman Museum in London has decided to return 72 treasured artefacts to Nigeria. These precious items, which also include 12 brass plaques known as Benin Bronzes, were looted from Benin City by British soldiers in 1897.

The Benin Bronzes are among Africa's most culturally significant artefacts. It was created from brass and bronze in the once mighty Kingdom of Benin in what is now southwestern Nigeria from at least the 16th century onwards.

There are at least 10,000 treasured artefacts stolen during the Benin raid that are kept in 165 museums and many private collections across the world. The British Museum in London holds 900 objects, the largest collection in the world.

Jesus College at Cambridge University and the Quai Branly Museum in Paris were the first to return such precious artefacts to Nigeria last year, followed by Germany which returned more than 1,100 priceless sculptures last month.

The Horniman said it got requests from Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) to return the stolen artefacts at the beginning of the year following which they made the decision.

"The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria," Eve Salomon, chair of the trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"The Horniman is pleased to be able to take this step and we look forward to working with the NCMM to secure longer term care for these precious artefacts,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

