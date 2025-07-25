In a shocking incident, a man, aged over 60, was allegedly raped in Harrow, London, on Wednesday. The crime took place outside a church in the early hours. The accused, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged under sections that deal with sexual assault.

The incident took place at 12.50 am on Wednesday in Station Road, in Harrow, London. The police were called over reports of the sexual assault.

The police arrested a 32-year-old man namedBruke Desalagne on suspicion of sexually assaulting and raping the victim. The police said the accused didn't have a "fixed address".

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service said on Thursday that Bruke was charged with rape.

"Bruke Desalagne, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with rape on Wednesday, July 23," he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"He was set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, July 24).