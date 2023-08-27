UK: Former minister Nadine Dorries formally resigns as MP, hits out at PM Sunak

Former UK culture minister Nadine Dorries has formally resigned as a Conservative MP and accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of "demeaning his office" by speaking out against her, British media reported. According to a report by The Guardian late Saturday (August 26), Dorries, who represents the Mid Bedfordshire constituency, said in her resignation, "I shall today inform the chancellor of my intention to take the Chiltern Hundreds, enabling the writ to be moved on 4 September 4th for the byelection you are so desperately seeking to take place."

The Treasury confirmed it was notified of her decision to step down. The report said that Dorries' resignation has opened the way for another awkward byelection for the Conservatives.

The resignation letter

In her resignation letter which was published in the Mail, Dorries accused Sunak of putting her personal safety at risk by whipping a public frenzy against her and disclosed that police had visited her house last week, warning her about a threat to her security.

"What exactly has been done or have you (Sunak) achieved? You hold the office of prime minister unelected, without a single vote, not even from your own MPs," Dorries said.

“You have no mandate from the people, and the government is adrift. You have squandered the goodwill of the nation, for what?” she added.

Sharpening her attack on Sunak, Dorries also said that the prime minister's actions around 200 of her MP colleagues to face an electoral tsunami and the loss of their livelihoods, because in his patience to become prime minister, Sunak put his personal ambition above the stability of the country and its economy.

Dorries announced her intention to resign 11 weeks ago but remained as a member of parliament while she investigated why she was not given a seat in the upper house of parliament.

Sunak's criticism of Dorries

Prime Minister Sunak had recently criticised Dorries for failing to represent her constituents. According to a report by LBC, Sunak said, “I think people deserve to have an MP that represents them..."

"It’s just making sure your MP is engaging with you, representing you, whether that’s speaking in parliament or being present in their constituencies doing surgeries, answering your letters," Sunak added.

One being asked if his remarks meant that Dorries was failing her constituents, the prime minister said, "Well, at the moment people aren’t being properly represented."

