/UK elections: Green Party wants to legalise crack cocaine and teach kids how to take drugs

Millions of people in the United Kingdom are heading to the polls for several significant regional and local contests on May 7. These elections are being closely watched as a "mid-term" test for the current Labour government under Keir Starmer. Current polling suggests smaller parties could make significant strides, with Reform UK and the Green Party projected to make gains in various regions. Media reports in the country have highlighted that the Green Party plans to usher in some policies that sound bizarre if it wins the elections. Some of them involve legalising drugs and prostitution, besides political issues, such as those linked to the European Union and NATO.

Legalising drugs and prostitution



One of the biggest red flags, as seen by experts, includes the Green Party's bid to legalise drugs. This includes crack cocaine, heroin, MDMA, ketamine and date-rape drug GHB. It also wants to teach children how to take drugs safely. The party wants to bring cocaine drinks to the high street and Class A drugs sold at nightclubs and festivals. The party could join hands with South American drug cartels to ensure a "sustainable supply of cocoa and cocaine" into Britain. The Green Party's policies also include legalising prostitution and letting everyone have easy access to pornography.

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NATO, EU and monarchy



The party's larger political agendas include pulling out of NATO. Zack Polanski, leader of the party, has pushed for leaving the alliance and spending less on American weapons. The party is also against the system of monarchy and wants to abolish it, calling it a "clear symbol of the inequality that exists in our society." Britain's defence budget would also be reduced considerably as it wants to spend more on foreign aid. A bizarre policy propagated by the Green Party states that sympathising with terrorist groups "should not be a crime". Britain would be back to being a part of the European Union as Polanski has pledged to spend £8.4 billion to reduce energy bills.

Prisons, taxes on driving and free housing to illegal migrants