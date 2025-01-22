A 26-year-old man in the United Kingdom (UK) has admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and her sister with a crossbow and their mother with a knife, British media reported on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Kyle Clifford changed his not-guilty pleas to the murders during an appearance via video link at Cambridge Crown Court.

He changed his pleas having denied murdering the three women during a hearing at the same court in December 2024.

Clifford admits to murder but denies rape charge

Clifford was accused of shooting his girlfriend Louise Hunt and her sister Hannah with a crossbow and stabbing their mother Carol during an attack at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire on July 9 last year.

The three women were the wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

A report by BBC said that during the hearing, Clifford admitted to carrying out the murders but denied a charge of raping Louis.

He is due to stand trial on that charge at the same court later this year.

Victims found with serious injuries

Louise, Hanna, and Carol were found with serious injuries at their home on July 9, 2024. Police and ambulance crews tried to save the three women, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police launched a manhunt for Clifford before he was found injured in a cemetery in Enfield, north London. The man had shot himself in the chest with the crossbow.

The case renewed a debate in the UK about the laws governing the ownership of crossbows.

