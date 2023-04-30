UK: Growing cost of living crisis forcing ‘vulnerable’ women into ‘sex for rent’

The situation of Britain's most vulnerable continues to worsen because of the increase in the cost of living crisis. A report by The Guardian citing the Observer highlighted that vulnerable women in the country are forced into "sex for rent".

The report mentioned that the charities have issued warming over the escalating prices, combined with years of underfunding, forcing women, including those suffering from trauma and mental illness, to turn to sex in return for accommodation or to meet other basic requirements.

The report mentioned a bizarre system that is "sex for rent", which means when landlords demand sex in exchange for cheap or free housing. Experts have noted that it is a rising problem with perpetrators using it as a tool to abuse and control.

The Observer also understands that sex for rent is especially a problem for migratory women and asylum seekers. The issue is making it more difficult for people who want to leave violent relationships.

The report mentioned the charity Beyond the Streets, which said that the cost of the living problem is causing many who are already vulnerable to turn to ‘survival sex’ to pay bills and rent, leading to increased exploitation and abuse.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The cost of living crisis is a driver [of survival sex], and for those already vulnerable, they face considerable exploitation. There is a lack of government funding to support the needs of women, and charities are struggling as their incomes reduce, expenses increase and they are faced with more demands on their services."





