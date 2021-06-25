UK: Boris Johnson accepts Matt Hancock's apology amid affair controversy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come out in support of his aide and health secretary, Matt Hancock, amid demands of Hancock’s resignation.

Matt Hancock was recently accused of breaking coronavirus restrictions after a recent reveal of his secret affair with a close aide.

The matter came to light when a local publication, The Sun newspaper, published a story revealing a still for a security camera in which Hancock can be seen kissing a close aide in his office premises on May 06.

WATCH |

After the image was circulated all over in media, opposition parties demanded Hancock’s resignation alleging the minister of breaking covid restrictions imposed by his cabinet.

"I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry," Hancock said in a statement. "I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."

However, Boris Johnson has accepted the health secretary’s apology, rather than a resignation.

"The prime minister has accepted the health secretary's apology and considers the matter closed," Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said.