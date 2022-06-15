UAE prefers Indian wheat for its population, suspends re-exports in a message to traders

In a major step towards food security, the United Arab Emirates has suspended re-export of Indian wheat for the period of 4 months. India has been sending the key food commodity to the west Asian country on a regular basis. The 4-month period begins from May 13th, and it applies to all Indian wheat varieties (hard, ordinary, and soft) as well as wheat flour.

The UAE economy ministry decision sends out a message that Indian wheat is for the domestic population of the country and deters traders from exporting it further amid skyrocketing prices of the global staple. The UAE economy ministry in its release appreciated the "solid and strategic relations that bind the UAE and India" and "Indian government's approval to export wheat to the UAE for domestic consumption."

Also read | Gazprom makes more cuts in Nord Stream gas supplies, Germany fumes

Remember during the peak of covid crisis, India sent essential food items to the west Asian country using the air bridge. This even as supply chains with China collapsed. Food Items like Cereals, Sugar, Fruits & Vegetables, Tea, Meat, and Seafood are a major component of Indian exports to the country.

Dubai is a major hub for re-export, and concerns have been raised around the city as a hub for further outward flow. But traders are allowed to export non-Indian wheat but must take permission. The UAE economy ministry in the release has pointed that it "in the case of wheat and wheat flour products of non-Indian origin, companies wishing to export/re-export it may do so after applying to the Ministry for export permission outside the country".

While food exports from India may be one of the key areas of engagement, people to people connect forms a key pillar of the ties between the 2 countries. 3.5 million Indian passport holders are in the west Asian country and form 35% of the local population, which is the largest proportion anywhere in the Gulf. The country also hosts the largest number of Indians anywhere in the world.

Also read | From Shanghai to Paris: Here are world's most expensive cities to live in for rich people

Mega Yoga Day celebrations are planned in the country on 21st June. Louvre Abu Dhabi will host Yoga Day celebration where UAE's Minister of State for Tolerance Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan will speak at the gathering along with Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

The Yoga at Louvre, Abu Dhabi, which is the largest art museum in the Arabian Peninsula and only Louvre outside of France, is expected to be a spectacular affair. Later in the evening yoga will be performed at the famous Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi with an approximate participation of 8-10 thousand people.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.