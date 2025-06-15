/Two suspects linked to Israel's spy agency Mossad arrested, says Iran state media

After news of Israeli government sending commandos of its intelligence agency - Mossad deep into Iran to destroy the weapon system of the Islamic nation during Operation Rising Lion, Iran on Sunday (June 15) said they arrested two suspects over alleged links to Israel's Mossad spy agency.

"Two members of the Mossad terrorist team who were making bombs, explosives, booby traps and electronic equipment were arrested" in Alborz province, west of Tehran, reported AFP, citing Tasnim news agency.

Earlier reports had emerge of the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad entering Iran to destroy the weapon system of the Islamic nation during Operation Rising Lion.

The spy agency also released a footage of its covert operations conducted deep inside Iran. The move was aimed at clearing the path for Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian targets on Friday.

Israel, Iran trade fresh attacks

Meanwhile, Iran has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks against Israel as Tel Aviv said it was striking Tehran while intercepting missiles from Iran. The Iranian strikes also targeted the northern Israeli port city of Haifa, following which fire was seen erupting from an oil refinery in the area.

While, Israel Israeli targeted Iran's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported early Sunday (Jun 15). The attack resulted in damage to one of its buildings.

In “an attack on Tehran this evening by the air force of the Zionist regime, the headquarters of the defence ministry was targeted. One of the headquarters' buildings was lightly damaged,” the agency said.

Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed an “extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project.”

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday also targeted the SPND nuclear project headquarters.

“The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive," it said in a statement on X.

