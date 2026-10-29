/Two sisters shot dead by brother over social media use in Pakistan

Two sisters were allegedly shot dead by their brother at their residence in Pakistan’s Karachi in the Drigh Road area on Wednesday (Oct 28), police were quoted in the news outlet The Dawn. The incident, which police linked to the women's use of social media, falls within the jurisdiction of the Shah Faisal Colony police.

Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Husain Janwari told Dawn that the victims, Sobia, 25, and Hira, 20, were gunned down inside their house in New Rehmanabad. The suspect has been identified as their brother, Rehan.

According to the SSP, the initial investigation suggests the suspect had earlier warned his sisters against using TikTok, which appears to be a possible motive behind the double murder.

The suspect fled the scene after the killings, and efforts are underway to arrest him, the senior officer said. He added that the alleged killer has a criminal record, having been arrested several times and sent to jail in connection with criminal cases. The bodies were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

In a separate incident, a watchman was shot dead, and two labourers were wounded in an armed attack on an under-construction building in the Garden area of Karachi.

Soldier Bazaar police said two armed men riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on Jumani Square, which is being built on Nishter Road near Alibhai Auditorium. Three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where Aslam, 30, was pronounced dead on arrival.

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