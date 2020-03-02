Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Delhi and Telangana

The Health Ministry officials on Monday confirmed that the doctors have detected two fresh cases of COVID-19.

Two patients - each in Delhi and Telangana - have tested positive to the virus. The identities of the victims were yet to be confirmed.

In a statement released by Health Ministry on Monday, the government said while one positive case of the Covid-19 was detected in New Delhi, the other was reported from Telangana. The person from Delhi has travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has travel history from Dubai. Further details of his travel are being ascertained.

Both patients are stable and being and being closely monitored.

The death toll from the global coronavirus outbreak has surged to over 3,000 across the world. And at the moment — close to 88,000 people are infected globally. Mainland China has reported 42 new deaths — all fatalities are from the virus epicentre Hubei province.