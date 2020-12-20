Twitter is now declaring Biden as election winner - on Trump's own tweets about fraud

Social media giants like Twitter and Facebook have been put under immense pressure to weed out fake news and misinformation, especially to set the stage for a peaceful transition of power from incumbent US President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has never been shy to show his disdain - on Twitter on in the real world. He has referred to the election results as rigged, without offering any evidence of the same.

Earlier, Twitter had begun labelling Trump’s tweets that contained “manipulated media” or carried unverified claims. Since then, Twitter has doubled down on its crackdown on fake news, especially coming from big leaders.

Now, the company fact-checked Trump once again. But this time, it went a step further.

Also read: Cyber hack 'under control', says Trump; plays down Russia's reported role

In a tweet, Trump made more claims about election fraud. However, this time it came with a new label - “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election.”

....discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020 ×

According to Twitter, this is a minute addition to its earlier labels, with the goal to provide latest information.

The previous label claimed the following - “Multiple sources called this election differently”.

But things are different now - The electoral college has voted and Biden is looking at the next four years in the White House, making all Trump’s claims misleading.

Facebook too, is doing the same, by labelling posts with a disclaimer.

As US officials investigate the hacking of various government departments, President Donald Trump said: "everything is well under control".

Also read: Russia link? As Trump remains mum on cyber attack, US authorities scamper to investigate

The cyber hack is far greater in the fake news media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed," the US President asserted.

"Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)," he said.