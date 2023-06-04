Twitter executive quits after Elon Musk endorses anti-trans video on platform

Twitter's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin resigned on Friday (June 2) after owner Elon Musk endorsed an anti-transgender video shared on the social media platform. A post on Irwin's Twitter handle said, "I know there's been a lot of speculation regarding what happened." "I did resign but this has been a once in a lifetime experience and I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people. Will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go!" she tweeted.

Irwin is the second head of trust and safety to quit Twitter after Elon Musk took over the social media giant in October last year. Her departure came as Twitter was under pressure from backers of an anti-transgender video called "What Is A Woman" who claimed Twitter went back on a deal to distribute the content free on the platform.

Backers of this video contended that the video was being suppressed at Twitter for not using people's chosen pronouns when it came to gender identification. Elon Musk said in a Twitter exchange with the conservative outlet behind the video that people made a mistake and the video, while possibly "rude," was not against the law.

What is the video about?

The video criticises gender and transgender issues. Matt Walsh, the maker of the film travels across the US and Africa posing a simple question: What is a woman?