Twitter CEO posts long thread, says 'not working just to keep the lights on'

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Saturday (May 14) appeared to put on a brave face and said that nobody at Twitter was working "just to keep lights on". In a Twitter thread, Agrawal said that even if Twitter was being acquired, it needed to be ready for any situation.

Twitter is being acquired by billionaire Elon Musk at a price of USD 44 billion. However, on Friday (May 13) Musk said that the deal was temporarily on hold.

"A lot has happened over the past several weeks. I’ve been focused on the company and haven't said much publicly during this time, but I will now," said Parag Agrawal at the star of the Twitter thread.

In subsequent tweets he referred to the 'leadership changes' Twitter announced onm Friday. Two senior executives of Twitter exited the firm.

Kayvon Beykpour, a general manager who leads research, design and engineering at Twitter, is leaving along with head of products Bruce Falck

"...some have been asking why a “lame-duck” CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway. The short answer is very simple:" tweeted Agrawal.

"While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what’s right for Twitter. I’m accountable for leading and operating Twitter, and our job is to build a stronger Twitter every day," he added.

"No one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on. We take pride in our work. Regardless of the company’s future ownership, we’re here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you," he said further.

The deal to acquire Twitter is expected to complete later this year.