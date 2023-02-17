Turkey: Residents fume beside collapsed 'earthquake proof' apartment complex

Wreckage of an apartment block in southern Turkey touted to be 'earthquake proof' has become focal point of people's anger. When it was opened decades ago, the Ronesans Rezidans, was advertised as "a piece of paradise" and claimed to be earthquake-proof. But it toppled last week in the earthquake. Hundreds are feared dead at the location.

Survivors stand by the pile of debris that was the 249-apartment block waiting for news of loved ones as hopes of their survival fade.

"My brother lived here for ten years... It was said to be earthquake safe, but you can see the result," said 47-year-old jeweller Hamza Alpaslan. He was quoted by Reuters.

"It was introduced as the most beautiful residence in the world. It's in horrible condition. There is neither cement nor proper iron in it. It's a real hell," he added.

The earthquake in Turkey has killed 43,000 people till now. It has left millions homeless. Turkish citizens are expressing anger at what they see as corrupt building practices and flawed urban development.

Turkey's Urbanisation Ministry estimates 84,700 buildings have collapsed or are severely damaged.

While the Ronesans Rezidans, which translates as "Renaissance Residence", crumbled, several older buildings near the block still stood.

"We rented this place as an elite place, a safe place," said Sevil Karaabduloglu, whose two daughters are under the rubble.

Missing Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu who played for local team Hatayspor is also believed to have lived in the complex.

(With inputs from agencies)

