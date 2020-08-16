Turkey condemn Biden's criticism of 'autocrat' Erdogan; call it pure ignorance

Turkey on Sunday has condemned the remarks made by Democrat Joe Biden on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The American presidential candidate criticised Turkish president and called for support for the Turkish leader's opponents.

The comments by the Democrat were given in an interview for the New York Times in December. But the video, that only included the remarks, resurfaced on Saturday before going viral on social media.

In the video, Biden described the Turkish president as an "autocrat", criticised his policy towards the Kurds and advocated supporting the Turkish opposition.

"What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership," Biden said.

He said it was necessary to "embolden" Erdogan's rivals to allow them "to take on and defeat Erdogan. Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process."

US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, "We can support those elements in the Turkish leadership that still exist and get more from then, embolden them to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan, not by a coup...not by a coup."

Which elements Mr. Biden? Sounds like Gulenists to me.



Initially, the interview did not provoke Turkey, however, the recent video has triggered an angry response from the country.

"The analysis of Turkey by @JoeBiden is based on pure ignorance, arrogance and hypocrisy," Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted.

"The days of ordering Turkey around are over. But if you still think you can try, be our guest. You will pay the price."

Erdogan's opponents have distanced themselves from the remarks, calling for "respect for the sovereignty of Turkey".

Many critics predict strained relations between Ankara and Washington if Biden is elected as the President of the United States.