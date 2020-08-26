Turkey and Greece mobilize their navies; come close to military confrontation

Turkey and Greece are NATO allies but, they have mobilized their navies against each other. Both sides have been at odds over a host of issues.

Now, a spark, triggered by Recep Tayyi̇p Erdogan is pushing Turkey and Greece closer to a military confrontation.

Turkish and Greek ships are sailing in waters of geopolitics in the eastern Mediterranean.

The differences are old. But some have turned into disputes, threatening to engulf the whole of Europe.

A battle for gas reserves could push Turkey and Greece into a military confrontation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refuses to budge, he said: "We are determined to do whatever is necessary in military, politic and economic sense. We invite our counterparts to get it together and avoid mistakes that would bring their destruction."

What explains Erdogan's assertiveness?

The Turkish president has consolidated power at home. He now wants to make Turkey a superpower.

That's the promise he made to the voters of Turkey in 2018.

These territorial claims and new-found aggression are a message to the people of Turkey.

In 2017, Erdogan challenged a hundred-year-old Lausanne treaty and revived the territorial dispute.

In 2019, Turkey claimed that northern Syria is part of the Turkish homeland.

Erdogan backed his words with his military posturing to assert control over the region. He even intervened militarily, alongside its proxy --- the Syrian national army. As of today --- they control several parts of northern Syria.

Here is the pattern of Erdogan's moves.

1. Rejection of mutually agreed treaties

2. Military adventurism

3. Claiming disputed territory

4. And bullying neighbours

Which country has mastered this playbook?

These are the hallmarks of Chinese expansionism and this is how China approaches territorial disputes.

Beijing has been sailing its ships in the disputed South China sea. Staking claim to territory that belongs to others, or is disputed.

Rejecting old treaties-- like the Simla accord and the McMahon line. These are used by India to define its boundary with China.

On Tuesday, the Turkish navy held a drill in the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan declared Turkey will not make any concessions.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Turkey, in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black sea will get what is its right. In the same way we don't have our eyes on someone else's territory, sovereignty, interests, we will not give any concessions on that which is ours."

The Turkish president wants to appear strong at home and the blue motherland plan --- a pitch by Erdogan to turn Turkey into a real maritime power -- is a step in that direction.

But unlike China, it does not have the firepower to back its territorial claims and it's up against some formidable navies in the Mediterranean.