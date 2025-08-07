/Trump to discuss Ukraine war with Putin in first meeting since his White House return

The United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed upon a venue for the meeting between both the leaders, which will be announced later, said Russian foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov.

“At the suggestion of the American side, it has been agreed in principle to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the coming days," said Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, as reported by AP.

The likely date for the meeting is next week, according to Ushakov who did not mention the exact date or time. The possible venue will be announced “a little later,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joining the summit meeting, Ushakov did not say much.

“We propose, first of all, to focus on preparing a bilateral meeting with Trump, and we consider it most important that this meeting be successful and productive,” Ushakov said.

If the meeting goes through, it will be for the first time that Trump will meet Putin over Ukraine war since assuming power for the second term.

This comes amid White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that Russian officials had expressed interest in meeting with Trump. Leavitt did not say when or where such a meeting could take place.