Trump tax returns: Biden administration seeks more time to decide on release, say reports

Joe Biden administration told a federal court in the US that it needs more time to decide whether it will release Donald Trump's tax records, said credible media reports. As per media reports that cited a court filing from the govt, the Justice Department and Treasury Department said that they needed time to weigh how to respond to a subpoena by House Democrats. These Democrats are asking for six years of tax records to be released.

Government lawyers told the court that as transition was still going on at Justice and Treasury departments, they needed more time to respond to House Democrats' demand for release of Trump's tax records.

The legal battle dates back to 2019.

Donald Trump has always kept his tax records a secret. This has given reason to his critics to allege that he was evading taxes and has avoided paying millions of dollars to the government.

Trump has for years claimed that his business was "under audit" and that he would release his tax returns once the audit was completed. However, the "audit" seems to have gone on for years and there have been no concrete signs of Trump wanting to make his tax record public.

His tax records had become an issue both in 2016, as well as 2020 US Presidential elections with Democratic Party upping the ante against him.