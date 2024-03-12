Trump takes a U-turn on TikTok ban, says Facebook is 'enemy of the people'

United States former President Donald Trump, changing his stance on the TikTok ban, has now raised his voice against the app's ban and said that this step will only empower Facebook which is the "enemy of the people".

Trump, who in 2020 tried to ban TikTok, said that if the proposal is implemented, it will give unfair advantages to Facebook owner Meta.

"There's a lot of good and there's a lot of bad with TikTok, but the thing I don't like is that without TikTok, you're going to make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media," said Trump, while speaking to CNBC about the controversial app.

"I'm not looking to make Facebook double the size. I think Facebook has been very bad for our country," he said.

"There are a lot of people on TikTok that love it. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it," Trump further said.

Lawmakers have been discussing a measure which will force Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok by September 30. United States President Joe Biden said that he would sign the bill if it is cleared.

US government prepares legislation against TikTok

The comments were made by Trump as the House prepares to consider legislation which will force ByteDance to sell TikTok in six months or else the application will be removed from the app stores and websites of the United States due to national security concerns regarding the interactions between Chinese government and ByteDance.

The United States has expressed its concerns regarding the chances of data collected from millions of app users being handed over to the Chinese government and being used for spreading propaganda or changing narratives online around sensitive topics.

The former president said that he feels that the security concerns of TikTok regarding national security and data privacy need to be fixed, but added that "there are a lot of people on TikTok that love it," including "young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it."

Meanwhile, Trump has for a long time held grievances against Facebook. In 2017, Trump said "Facebook was always anti-Trump," and after his 2020 election loss, he raised the issue of $400 million worth of donations made by founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, to nonprofits which supported local election offices across the country.