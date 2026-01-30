/Trump, sons sue IRS, Treasury Department for $10 billion over alleged tax leaks

United States President Donald Trump along with his two sons sued the Internal Revenue Service and the US Treasury Department for $10 billion over alleged leaks of their confidential tax information, according to the lawsuit in Miami federal court. Trump and his sons allege that necessary steps were not taken to prevent Charles “Chaz” Littlejohn - former IRS employee - from leaking their confidential tax records in 2019 and 2020.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, says Trump is suing in his personal capacity, not as president.

"Defendants have caused Plaintiffs reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished their business reputations, portrayed them in a false light, and negatively affected President Trump, and the other Plaintiffs’ public standing," the complaint says.

Allegations by Littlejohn against Trump and his jail term

Charles Littlejohn, was awarded a five year prison term in 2024 after he pleaded guilty of leaking Trump’s tax records to The New York Times. The leak led to the Times publishing a report in 2020 that revealed Trump had paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

The report was immediately slammed by Trump as "totally fake news" and "made up." He also alleged that the information was fabricated and gotten illegally.

Littlejohn has also admitted in the court of stealing tax records of thousands of other wealthy people in 2019 and 2020, including billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.