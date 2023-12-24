‘Trump smells’, ‘Trump stinks’ trends on X after former Republican member’s dig on Donald Trump

After former Republican member Adam Kinzinger mentioning about Donald Trump’s body odour, #TrumpSmells and #TrumpStinks has started to trend on social media platform X.

It all started on December 16 when the 45-year- old posting on X urged his followers to "wear a mask" while they are around the former president.

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odour,” he said.

“It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” he added. I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.



It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 16, 2023 × He, however, never described how Trump smelled.

The incident drew a sharp retort with Trump's spokesperson issuing a statement calling Kinzinger an "unemployed fraud" who has "disgraced his country."

The spokesperson may have been alluding to an incident that took place in 2019, when a fart-like noise was heard during Adam Kinzinger’s interview with Republican Eric Swalwell. The episode went viral instantly, and it was labelled "Fartgate."

Meanwhile, the post garnered attention and triggered a meme fest on social media, with many mocking how bad Trump’s body odour could have been.

Days later, hashtags #TrumpSmells and #TrumpStinks soon started flooding social media, with one user sharing a series of photos showing people near Donald Trump who are seemingly in discomfort due to a nasty smell. They have been trying to tell us that #TrumpSmells the whole time. pic.twitter.com/19UZFmjnkg — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 22, 2023 × Comedian Kathy Griffin also jumped in on the issue during an interview with Trump’s niece and writer Mary Trump, describing the former president scent as "like body odour with a kind of scented makeup product". Kathy Griffin’s description of Donald Trump causes Mary Trump to cringe on her podcast…



“Donald has a distinct smell that doesn’t really get enough press.”#TrumpSmells pic.twitter.com/zsvzcytwdH — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 23, 2023 × As one user wrote, "I can't believe we didn't see it before. Everyone tried to warn us that #TrumpSmells," as they shared a video of the Japanese Prime Minister shaking hands with Donald Trump. I can't believe we didn't see it before. Everyone tried to warn us that #TrumpSmells pic.twitter.com/JanpG4CZo0 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 23, 2023 × Given what we’ve been hearing about #trumpFunk lately…maybe, just maybe, donald trump always sits like he’s on a toilet is because he’s always literally shitting in his pants. #trumpSmells pic.twitter.com/NmTR5jSxHv — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) December 23, 2023 × Whereas another user accused Trump of sitting like he is "on the toilet."