‘Trump smells’, ‘Trump stinks’ trends on X after former Republican member’s dig on Donald Trump
Days later, hashtags #TrumpSmells and #TrumpStinks soon started flooding social media, with one user sharing a series of photos showing people near Donald Trump who are seemingly in discomfort due to a nasty smell.
After former Republican member Adam Kinzinger mentioning about Donald Trump’s body odour, #TrumpSmells and #TrumpStinks has started to trend on social media platform X.
It all started on December 16 when the 45-year- old posting on X urged his followers to "wear a mask" while they are around the former president.
“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odour,” he said.
“It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” he added.
I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 16, 2023
It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can
He, however, never described how Trump smelled.
The incident drew a sharp retort with Trump's spokesperson issuing a statement calling Kinzinger an "unemployed fraud" who has "disgraced his country."
The spokesperson may have been alluding to an incident that took place in 2019, when a fart-like noise was heard during Adam Kinzinger’s interview with Republican Eric Swalwell. The episode went viral instantly, and it was labelled "Fartgate."
Meanwhile, the post garnered attention and triggered a meme fest on social media, with many mocking how bad Trump’s body odour could have been.
They have been trying to tell us that #TrumpSmells the whole time. pic.twitter.com/19UZFmjnkg— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 22, 2023
Comedian Kathy Griffin also jumped in on the issue during an interview with Trump’s niece and writer Mary Trump, describing the former president scent as "like body odour with a kind of scented makeup product".
Kathy Griffin’s description of Donald Trump causes Mary Trump to cringe on her podcast…— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 23, 2023
“Donald has a distinct smell that doesn’t really get enough press.”#TrumpSmells pic.twitter.com/zsvzcytwdH
As one user wrote, "I can't believe we didn't see it before. Everyone tried to warn us that #TrumpSmells," as they shared a video of the Japanese Prime Minister shaking hands with Donald Trump.
I can't believe we didn't see it before. Everyone tried to warn us that #TrumpSmells pic.twitter.com/JanpG4CZo0— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 23, 2023
Given what we’ve been hearing about #trumpFunk lately…maybe, just maybe, donald trump always sits like he’s on a toilet is because he’s always literally shitting in his pants. #trumpSmells pic.twitter.com/NmTR5jSxHv— Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) December 23, 2023
Whereas another user accused Trump of sitting like he is "on the toilet."
"Given what we’ve been hearing about #trumpFunk lately…maybe, just maybe, Donald Trump always sits like he’s on a toilet is because he’s always literally s---ing in his pants. #trumpSmells," they wrote along with a series of photos.