/Trump says, will declassify records related to aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart's mysterious disappearance 90 years ago

United States President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 26) said he will order his government to declassify secret government records related to the 1937 disappearance of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart that has intrigued people across the world. Describing her disappearance as an “interesting story”, Trump said that he has been requested by a number of people to make the records available about her with the government to people.

"I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight! She was an Aviation Pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and achieved many other Aviation “firsts.” She disappeared in the South Pacific while trying to become the first woman to fly around the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions. I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her,' Trump further wrote.

Notably, the FBI and the National Archives and Records Administration have already released some documents about Earhart disappearance nearly 90 years ago but nothing conclusive has come out so far. And experts believe there isn't much the government has with itself to reveal to the public.

Who was Amelia Earhart? What happened to her

Earhart aviation pioneer disappeared while trying to become the first woman to fly around the World. The incident sparked numerous theories like, plane crash due to fuel exhaustion to US government espionage.

According to the BBC, she was trying to reach Howland Island, a remote, uninhabited coral island owned by the US, to refuel her twin-engine Electra plane, before she and navigator Fred Noonan vanished somewhere over the Pacific.

The government in its official declaration had said that the plane suffered communication problems while trying ton find the island. The plane eventually crashed into the ocean along with Earhart after it ran out of fuel.