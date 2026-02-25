/Trump’s 'SAVE America Act' push draws sharp backlash from democrats, voting rights groups

US voting rights groups and Democratic leaders sharply criticised President Donald Trump on Tuesday night after he used his State of the Union address to champion the SAVE America Act. Following the remarks, leaders described it as the most sweeping anti-voting proposal in US history, while again advancing unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud.



Rights groups and leaders added that Trump continues to promote the legislation even though studies and audits have shown voter fraud in the United States is exceedingly rare. Advocates for voting access argue that Trump's intent behind the message was clear, indicating that the 'SAVE America Act' prominence in a major national address, the US President is seeking to entrench election denial and stricter voting rules as defining pillars of a potential second term in office.

Donald Trump officially announces ‘war on fraud’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was "officially announcing the war on fraud,” to be led by Vice President JD Vance, arguing that uncovering misuse of public funds could help balance the federal budget. During his State of the Union address, Trump claimed that welfare fraud was rampant in Democratic-led states and singled out Minnesota as the most egregious case.

Trump assured of discovering enough of that fraud and underscored that the Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota indicate a world where large parts are where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception.

“This could be it. We’ll get it done. And we’re able to find enough of that fraud. We will actually have a balanced budget overnight. It will go very quickly. That’s the kind of money you’re talking about. A balanced budget. The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception,” said Trump.