/Trump's name set to come off Kennedy Center after court refuses to halt order

A US federal judge on Friday rejected an attempt by the Kennedy Centre's board and the Justice Department to block an order requiring President Donald Trump's name to be removed from the renowned performing arts venue in Washington.

District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the administration had failed to justify delaying the removal order, which stems from his earlier decision that the venue had been renamed unlawfully.

The judge said the public interest "is rarely served by the 'perpetuation' of 'unlawful' governmental action."

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Last month, Cooper ruled that the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts had been renamed without legal authority and said only Congress has the power to change the institution's name. He gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump's name from the building and related materials.

Fresh appeal filed after court setback

Following Friday's decision, the Kennedy Centre board and the Justice Department filed another appeal with a higher court in an effort to stop the removal of Trump's name. That appeal remains pending.

Workers were seen installing scaffolding near the section of the building displaying Trump's name after the court ruling. However, the signage had not been removed by Friday evening.

Earlier this week, the Kennedy Centre also removed Trump's name from its official website.

The judge additionally maintained a temporary block on Trump's proposal to shut the venue for two years of renovations, a project that had been scheduled to begin in July.

The controversy dates back to December, when the venue's governing board voted to rename the institution the "Trump Kennedy Centre." Trump's name was later added prominently to the building's facade above that of former US President John F Kennedy.

The board had been reshaped with Trump allies after he returned to the White House and appointed himself chairman of the institution.

Trump later reacted angrily to the court challenge and said he was relinquishing control of the venue.