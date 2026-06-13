Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump's name set to come off Kennedy Center after court refuses to halt order

Trump's name set to come off Kennedy Center after court refuses to halt order

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 04:51 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 04:51 IST
Trump's name set to come off Kennedy Center after court refuses to halt order

Workers stand on scaffolding near the signage for the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Following Friday’s ruling, the Kennedy Centre board and the Justice Department appealed to a higher court to prevent the removal of Trump’s name, though it has already been taken off the centre’s website.

A US federal judge on Friday rejected an attempt by the Kennedy Centre's board and the Justice Department to block an order requiring President Donald Trump's name to be removed from the renowned performing arts venue in Washington.

District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the administration had failed to justify delaying the removal order, which stems from his earlier decision that the venue had been renamed unlawfully.

The judge said the public interest "is rarely served by the 'perpetuation' of 'unlawful' governmental action."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Last month, Cooper ruled that the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts had been renamed without legal authority and said only Congress has the power to change the institution's name. He gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump's name from the building and related materials.

Fresh appeal filed after court setback

Following Friday's decision, the Kennedy Centre board and the Justice Department filed another appeal with a higher court in an effort to stop the removal of Trump's name. That appeal remains pending.

Trending Stories

Workers were seen installing scaffolding near the section of the building displaying Trump's name after the court ruling. However, the signage had not been removed by Friday evening.

Earlier this week, the Kennedy Centre also removed Trump's name from its official website.

The judge additionally maintained a temporary block on Trump's proposal to shut the venue for two years of renovations, a project that had been scheduled to begin in July.

The controversy dates back to December, when the venue's governing board voted to rename the institution the "Trump Kennedy Centre." Trump's name was later added prominently to the building's facade above that of former US President John F Kennedy.

The board had been reshaped with Trump allies after he returned to the White House and appointed himself chairman of the institution.

Trump later reacted angrily to the court challenge and said he was relinquishing control of the venue.

Related Stories

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

Trending Topics