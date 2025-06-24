/Trump's call to Bibi and more: How Qatar became real mediator in now broken Iran-Israel ceasefire | Inside details OUT

Despite being caught in the crossfire, Qatar played an important role in brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, with Trump talking to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar talking to Iranians.
Despite being struck by Iranian missiles, Qatar played a pivotal and largely unrecognised role in brokering the now-collapsed ceasefire between Iran and Israel that former President Donald Trump announced on June 23. According to Reuters, Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, was instrumental in persuading Iran to accept a temporary halt to hostilities. This occurred after a direct phone call between Trump and Qatar’s Emir, during which the US sought Qatar’s help to de-escalate a rapidly intensifying conflict. Remarkably, this mediation came even as Iran had targeted the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts US military forces, although Doha was reportedly warned in advance and had shut its airspace to avoid casualties.
Reuters also quoted unnamed official and said that Trump held direct talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu while his team spoke to Tehran via Qatar. The official said Trump called for talks with Israel and Iran soon after the US strikes. "He directed his team on Saturday night: 'Let's get on the phone .. with the Iranians,'" the official said. "'Get me Bibi. We're going to make peace,'" the official said, quoting Trump.
Despite being caught in the crossfire, Doha did not retaliate, but has now summoned the Iranian ambassador for attack on US military base on Qatari soil. Publicly, Trump credited the US for pushing the ceasefire through but acknowledged that Qatar had been vital in making it happen.
This episode reinforces Qatar’s emerging reputation as a reliable mediator in the West Asia. With longstanding ties to both the US and Iran—as well as hosting Hamas leadership and serving as a hub for regional negotiations—Qatar has become one of the few actors capable of talking to all sides in major regional disputes. Its involvement in everything from the Afghan peace talks to Gaza humanitarian negotiations has earned it credibility as a neutral facilitator, even amid military escalation.
However, within hours of Trump’s announcement, Iran reportedly launched more missiles at Israeli targets. Sirens were sounded in northern Israel amid claims that Iran fired a new ballistic missile, even as a ceasefire was supposed to take effect. Visuals on social media also showed Iranian missiles over Jordan. This came despite US President Donald Trump's warning that the ceasefire should not be violated as it is time for “peace.” Israel also said that they have agreed for a ceasefire but warned against any violations. Iran’s military denied that it fired missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire was supposed to begin, Iranian state television reported. The report quoted the general staff of Iran’s armed forces, which includes its regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as making the denial.