/Trump's call to Bibi and more: How Qatar became real mediator in now broken Iran-Israel ceasefire | Inside details OUT

Despite being struck by Iranian missiles, Qatar played a pivotal and largely unrecognised role in brokering the now-collapsed ceasefire between Iran and Israel that former President Donald Trump announced on June 23. According to Reuters, Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, was instrumental in persuading Iran to accept a temporary halt to hostilities. This occurred after a direct phone call between Trump and Qatar’s Emir, during which the US sought Qatar’s help to de-escalate a rapidly intensifying conflict. Remarkably, this mediation came even as Iran had targeted the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts US military forces, although Doha was reportedly warned in advance and had shut its airspace to avoid casualties.

‘Get Me Bibi’: Trump said

Reuters also quoted unnamed official and said that Trump held direct talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu while his team spoke to Tehran via Qatar. The official said Trump called for talks with Israel and Iran soon after the US strikes. "He directed his team on Saturday night: 'Let's get on the phone .. with the Iranians,'" the official said. "'Get me Bibi. We're going to make peace,'" the official said, quoting Trump.

Qatar: an able negotiator

Despite being caught in the crossfire, Doha did not retaliate, but has now summoned the Iranian ambassador for attack on US military base on Qatari soil. Publicly, Trump credited the US for pushing the ceasefire through but acknowledged that Qatar had been vital in making it happen.



This episode reinforces Qatar’s emerging reputation as a reliable mediator in the West Asia. With longstanding ties to both the US and Iran—as well as hosting Hamas leadership and serving as a hub for regional negotiations—Qatar has become one of the few actors capable of talking to all sides in major regional disputes. Its involvement in everything from the Afghan peace talks to Gaza humanitarian negotiations has earned it credibility as a neutral facilitator, even amid military escalation.

Ceasefire broken already?