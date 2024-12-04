Washington

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Adam Boehler as his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. In his announcement on Wednesday (Dec. 4), Trump said Boehler was a lead negotiator for his team in 2020 that worked on the Abraham Accords. It is a series of normalisation deals between Israel and Arab countries.

"He has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader. Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME," Trump said while announcing Boehler's name.

Boehler has worked as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the US International Development Finance Corporation. It was a new federal agency created during Donald Trump's first term in the White House ending in 2021.

Further in his nominations, Trump picked Daniel P. Driscoll of North Carolina, a venture capitalist, to serve as the secretary of the Army in his second term in the White House starting in January.

"I am pleased to nominate Daniel P. Driscoll, from the Great State of North Carolina, to serve as the Secretary of the Army. As a former Soldier, Investor, and Political Advisor, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences to serve as a disruptor and change agent," the Republican wrote in his post on Truth Social.

He further announced Peter Navarro as his trade adviser pick.

Trump may replace Hegseth

The announcement came amid the emerging reports that Trump is considering replacing his defence secretary pick, Pete Hegseth. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is likely to replace Hegseth with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of his second term in the White House.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has been in hot water since Trump nominated him. Currently, he is facing intense scrutiny for his personal life, including alleged mistreatment of women.

DeSantis ran against Trump in the Republican primary. Before he dropped out, he was called Trump 2.0 with people thinking he could take the President-elect's populist agenda ahead.

He was elected as Florida governor in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)