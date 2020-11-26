Trump pardons former NSA Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The pardon, which was expected, came in the final weeks of Trump's presidency, two years of which was spent fighting the allegations that Trump had overseen and sought to cover up a dangerous scheme of cooperation with Russia.

It was the first of several possible pardons that analysts think Trump could extend to political aides and allies before he steps down on January 20.

A retired Army general, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about interactions he had with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks leading up to Trump's inauguration in January 2017. He has since sought to withdraw the plea, arguing that prosecutors violated his rights and duped him into a plea agreement.

Flynn's sentencing has been deferred several times.

Flynn was supposed to help cooperate with the government as part of his plea deal. But he later switched lawyers and tactics, arguing that prosecutors in the case had tricked him into lying about his December 2016 conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!" Trump wrote on Twitter, a day before the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The Republican president had earlier pardoned Army personnel accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff and hardliner against illegal immigration.

Flynn served as Trump's first national security advisor but the president fired him after only 24 days for lying to Vice President Mike Pence as controversy broke over the former general's contacts with Kislyak.

The president has spent the days since the November 3 election seeking to overturn the results and refusing to concede to Biden. On Monday, he allowed his administration to take part in a transition to a Biden White House, but he has continued to challenge the election's legitimacy.

Two former White House officials said more pardons were likely.

Flynn joined the Trump 2016 election campaign and at the Republican National Convention that year led supporters in chants of "Lock her up," in reference to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Flynn was one of several former Trump aides to plead guilty or be convicted at trial in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 US election to boost Trump’s candidacy.

Russia had, however, denied meddling.

Other former Trump aides were also convicted of federal crimes following the Russia inquiry. Trump's longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone was sentenced on February 20 to three years and four months in prison for obstruction of justice, witness tampering and lying to lawmakers investigating the Russian election interference. Trump commuted his sentence.

Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, was sentenced last year to 3-1/2 years in prison after being convicted of unlawful lobbying and witness tampering. Manafort was released from prison in May and is serving the rest of his sentence at home.

Thursday's announcement helped Flynn avoid a potential prison sentence being weighed in a Washington federal court.

It also appeared to bring to a close the last case arising from special counsel Robert Mueller's sprawling 2017-2019 investigation of the Trump campaign, which saw six campaign associates plead guilty or be convicted at trial.

(with inputs from agencies)