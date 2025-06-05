/Trump orders investigation on pardons signed by Biden using autopen. What is this device?

US President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into pardons granted by former President Joe Biden using an 'autopen'. During the final hours of his presidency, the latter signed pardons granting pardons to family members and death row inmates.

Biden's act of clemency has surpassed many of his predecessors. In his 4-year tenure, the number was at 4,245 and which is higher than other US presidents. Franklin D. Roosevelt held office for 12 years, and he granted 3,796 pardons. And now what has come to light, along with the pardons, is the use of an autopen; the Trump administration is hinting at Biden's competency. On Monday (June 2), a senior official in the US Justice Department told staff that he was investigating pardons granted by the former president, and whether Mr Biden was 'competent' at the time.

What is an autopen?



An autopen is a machine that replicates the signature of an individual and is in use in government offices. It is typically used when one is required to sign a pile of documents.

Not just initials, it even mimics the handwriting; the pen is fed with the signature and same reflects on paper. It could be looked at as a highly mechanised version of the sketching devices that you may have seen kids use with a stencil.

The device is often called a robot pen.

History of the pen in the US

The device was in use even in the past, but to sign everything apart from bills. In May 2011, Barack scripted history when he signed a bill into law while he was away in Europe. The then president was in France attending the G8 summit. Before this, the document would be flown to the leader, signed and back. The use of an autopen was certainly a cost-effective way to function.

Presidents have used autopens to sign books, mails, and other papers in the past.