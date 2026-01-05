/Trump-Musk patch-up during 'lovely dinner' with Melania? Here's what we know

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for dinner on Saturday. The meeting came hours after appreciating the US president for a military operation in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Sharing a picture from the dinner, Elon Musk said in a post on X, “Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing!”

Earlier on Saturday, Elon Musk reshared an image posted by the White House that showed Maduro blindfolded on board the USS Iwo Jima. "Congratulations, President Trump! This is a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere," Musk commented on the image.

In the early hours of Saturday, US forces carried out launched an operation in Caracas, targeting a military installation and detaining Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores. Both of them were taken to New York to face federal narcotics-related charges, where Maduro is currently being held at a detention facility and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

While addressing a press conference, President Trump said the United States would temporarily “run” Venezuela until what he described as a "safe, proper and judicious transition" is achieved.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth later elaborated on the statement, saying the move meant Washington would dictate the terms. "It means we set the terms. President Trump sets the terms. It means the drugs stop flowing, it means the oil that was taken from us is returned, ultimately, and that criminals are not sent to the United States," the Defence Secretary said.

After Trump won the Presidential election, Musk became a close ally in January 2025, advising on the government efficiency effort and setting up DOGE, a task force that focused on curbing federal expenditure and streamlining operations. He emerged as one of the Republican Party’s largest financial backers, donating hundreds of millions of dollars during the 2024 election cycle, according to Reuters.