Trump mispronounces Thailand. Puns and memes follow

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Aug 07, 2020, 12.46 PM(IST) Edited By: Sonal Gera

Donald Trump makes another gaffe Photograph:( Twitter )

"Shifting production to Thigh-land," Trump said during the speech, before correcting himself. "Thailand and Vietnam, two places that... I like their leaders very much." 

US President Donald Trump is at it again -- making a gaffe and being responsible for puns and memes running wild.

Adding to the gaffe list is Trump's version of Thailand. 

During a campaign event in Ohio on Thursday, the president mispronounced Thailand as "Thigh-land." 

"Shifting production to Thigh-land," Trump said during the speech, before correcting himself. "Thailand and Vietnam, two places that... I like their leaders very much." 

Let's face it! Twitterati had to catch this. And had to make anatomical puns and memes.

We cannot type some of them out here... Because you know... Family audience! But hey, you can go through them ;)

