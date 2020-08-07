Trump mispronounces Thailand. Puns and memes follow

US President Donald Trump is at it again -- making a gaffe and being responsible for puns and memes running wild.

Adding to the gaffe list is Trump's version of Thailand.

During a campaign event in Ohio on Thursday, the president mispronounced Thailand as "Thigh-land."

"Shifting production to Thigh-land," Trump said during the speech, before correcting himself. "Thailand and Vietnam, two places that... I like their leaders very much."

Here it is in all its glory:pic.twitter.com/PgTRnHpAA8 — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2020 ×

Ahaa!

Let's face it! Twitterati had to catch this. And had to make anatomical puns and memes.

We cannot type some of them out here... Because you know... Family audience! But hey, you can go through them ;)

thighland and hondurass are nice but I’m more into titaly — kilgore trout, new tone haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 6, 2020 ×

Thighland is just off the coast of Crotchatia. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 6, 2020 ×

A little afternoon trivia: The chief executive of Thighland is the Lord of the Thighs, not the prime minister. https://t.co/OW9iyfOqDx — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 6, 2020 ×

Aah! What a day!