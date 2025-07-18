/Trump letter row: 'Squiggly Donald below her waist'- what's inside Jeffrey Epstein birthday album

A 'bawdy' letter allegedly sent by Donald Trump to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has rocked US politics, with the Republican United States President threatening to sue the Wall Street Journal for publishing the content of the purported birthday wishes in the early 2000s. Ghislaine Maxwell, the jailed girlfriend of Epstein, had compiled a birthday album for the disgraced financier in 2003, with a bouquet of letters with birthday wishes, including Trump's sexually explicit letter.

The leather-bound album was assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006 for a sex offense. Apart from Trump, many other friends of Epstein wrote similar messages for him in their respective letters, claimed the American publication.

What was in Donald Trump's alleged letter?

WSJ described Trump's letter as 'bawdy'. It said several lines were typewritten within the outline of a naked woman. The woman's silhouette was drawn by a heavy marker. "A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair," it reported.

Inside the outline of the naked woman was a typewritten note styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein.

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the note begins.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

The album, according to WSJ, contained poems and photos from businesspeople, academics, and other eminent personalities. Billionaire Leslie Wexner and attorney Alan Dershowitz were among those who wrote these letters. A Harvard economist had also written the letter.

Epstein was Wexner’s money manager at the time. The billionaire wrote, "I wanted to get you what you want... so here it is". He drew a woman's breasts below the text.

The album also had a report card from his school in Brooklyn and a note from a former assistant, saying: "Jeffrey, oh Jeffrey!/ Everyone loves you!/ Fun in the sun!/ Fun just for fun!/ Remember…don’t forget me soon!/ Epstein…you rock!/ You are the best!”

JD Vance slams WSJ, says it didn't show the letter to Trump

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's deputy, JD Vance, dismissed the report as "complete and utter bulls**t". He claimed the publication never showed the letter to the Trump administration before publishing its contents.

"Forgive my language, but this story is complete and utter bulls**t. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?" Vance said in the post.

"Doesn't it violate some rule of journalistic ethics to publish a letter like this without showing it to the victim of this hit piece? Will the people who have bought into every hoax against President Trump show an ounce of skepticism before buying into this bizarre story?" he added.