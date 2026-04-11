The Trump administration on Friday released the official design renderings of the 250-foot "Triumphal Arch", also called the "Independence Arch", intended to commemorate America's 250th anniversary of independence. The structure would stand at the Memorial Circle at the terminus of the Arlington Memorial Bridge, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.

The design of the “Triumphal Arch”

The neoclassical monument will feature a 60-foot-long gilded Lady Liberty statue atop the stone structure, flanked by two golden eagles, with four golden lions at the base and will bear the golden inscriptions “one nation under god”- the concluding word from the Pledge of Allegiance and “Liberty and Justice for All”. At 250 feet, it will more than double the height of the Lincoln Memorial, which is 100 feet tall and resembles France’s historic Arc de Triomphe at 165 feet. The design is credited to Harrison Designs, and has filed it with the US Interior Department and the Commission of Fine Arts on Friday.

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“His business is mainly in sacred architecture, but he’s truly a classical architect, not just some guy who’s copying and pasting columns,” said a source familiar with the project about Architect Nicolas Leo Charbonneau, who is working on the project.

Who is funding the “Triumphal Arch”?

At first, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Arch would be privately funded, from the White House Ballroom project. The $400 million Ballroom project had been halted by a federal judge's order unless approved by Congress, and the Trump administration has appealed the order. Now the budget shows that at least $15 million has been set aside from taxpayer funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. A group of Vietnam War veterans has also sued to stop the arch's construction, arguing a lack of congressional approval and that the arch would obstruct the view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.