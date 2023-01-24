Trump in a soup after being photographed with Philadelphia mobster

Former US President Donald Trump, who was pictured with a notorious Philadelphia mobster earlier this month, finds himself in yet another soup over the photo. His spokesman has refused to say if Trump knows Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino.

A picture of Trump and Merlino were carried by the Philadelphia Inquirer, in which the two of them can be seen standing together and making thumbs-up gestures. The publication said a source, who requested anonymity, gave them the picture that shows Trump with two men, one of whom is Merlino. The identity of the second person is not known.

“President Trump takes countless photos with people,” the spokesperson told the publication.

“That does not mean he knows every single person he comes in contact with.”

The paper said that Merlino was once “a leader of a violent crew on his way up to being boss of an organised crime operation active in Philadelphia and Atlantic City". Notably, Trump used to own a few casinos in Atlantic City.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail after being convicted on racketeering charges in 2001. He again spent some time in 2018, after pleading guilty to a gambling charge, and was later released in 2020.

The paper further said that the two “share an affinity for golf and an aversion to cooperating witnesses who ‘flip’ to help federal investigators”.

Trump made his stand clear on "flippers" in 2018 when his former lawyer Michael Cohen started cooperating with investigators probing Trump’s links to Russia.

"It’s called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal,” Trump had said at the time. "It’s not a fair thing, but that’s why he did it. He made a very good deal."

Merlino came out in support of Trump and said, "President Trump was right. They need to outlaw the flippers."

Trump had acknowledged in 2013 that he knows some people involved in organised crime, although he likes to "stay away from that group".

“I have met on occasion a few of those people. They happen to be very nice people.”

He added: “You just don’t want to owe them money. Don’t owe them money.”

(With inputs from agencies)

