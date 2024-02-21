Trump hits bottom as worst president Ever, Biden lands at 14 in new survey ahead of US elections

In a comprehensive survey conducted by political scientists Justin Vaughn and Brandon Rottinghaus, 154 scholars, predominantly affiliated with the American Political Science Association, were tasked with evaluating the greatness of all US presidents from George Washington to Joe Biden. This survey aimed to provide a thorough ranking of presidential greatness, a task previously undertaken by Vaughn and Rottinghaus in 2015 and 2018.

Respondents were asked to assign a rating to each president on a scale of 0 to 100, representing their overall greatness. A score of 0 indicated failure, 50 represented an average rating, and 100 signified greatness. The average score for each president was then calculated, resulting in a comprehensive ranking from highest to lowest.

The top positions in the ranking remained relatively stable compared to previous surveys. Abraham Lincoln retained the first position for his remarkable leadership during the Civil War and his pivotal role in abolishing slavery. Franklin Delano Roosevelt and George Washington closely followed, recognized for their significant contributions during times of national crisis.

Impact of racial justice movements

A noteworthy aspect of the survey was the observed shifts in rankings for presidents associated with racial injustice. Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson, previously ranked higher, experienced downward trends due to reevaluations of their treatment of marginalised groups.

Barack Obama, the first Black president in US history, saw a notable rise in his ranking, ascending nine places to seventh. This elevation reflects his historic presidency and his tenure as vice president under Joe Biden.

Ulysses S Grant witnessed an improvement in his ranking, attributed to his efforts in protecting the rights of freed slaves despite facing corruption allegations during his presidency.

In stark contrast, Donald Trump ranked at the bottom of the list, even behind presidents who failed to prevent or heal the Civil War. His tumultuous tenure, marked by a contentious post-election period and numerous legal challenges, contributed to his low standing in the survey.