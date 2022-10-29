Trump hails Bolsonaro as 'great' leader, asks Brazilians to reelect him

On Friday, former US president Donald Trump praised Jair Bolsonaro as a "great" leader and urged Brazilians to give him a second term in office.

"VOTE for President JAIR BOLSONARO -- HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump referred to Sunday's second-round vote as a "great day for Brazil."

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro's rival, came under fire from him, who he referred to as "a Radical Left Lunatic who will quickly destroy your Country."

Trump promoted Bolsonaro's reelection for the second time in the post, calling him "a fantastic man, one of the great presidents of any country in the world" prior to the first-round vote on October 2.

The Trump of the Tropics has been used to describe Bolsonaro. The former military officer's brazen demeanour and contempt for the media mirror the previous US president's attitude.

Instead of using his nickname, "Lula," Trump derided Bolsonaro's opponent by calling him "Lulu."

In the Sunday runoff, polls indicate that Lula has a slight advantage, although Bolsonaro shocked polling companies by outperforming expectations in the first round on October 2.

Bolsonaro has claimed without evidence that the election may have been compromised by fraud and has warned that if he loses, he may reject the results, taking a page from Trump.

Despite keeping a larger distance from Bolsonaro, President Joe Biden met with him in June at a regional gathering in Los Angeles and avoided outright condemnation.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the State Department, responded that the first round demonstrated the integrity of the Brazilian democratic system when asked about the election and the possibility that Bolsonaro might refuse to concede the loss.

