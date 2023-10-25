Trump gaining ground in New York? Poll shows dip in Biden's popularity, rise in Republican's

Recent data from the Siena Research Institute points to a noteworthy shift in the political landscape of New York, raising questions about President Joe Biden's popularity in the deep-blue state.

The latest poll, which surveyed 1,225 registered voters, reveals that President Biden's lead over former president Donald Trump has decreased substantially.

In this poll, Biden leads Trump 46 to 37 per cent, indicating a significant shift from the 61 to 28 per cent victory Biden secured over Trump in the 2020 election.

Record-low favourability

One of the most concerning aspects for President Biden is the decline in his favourability and job approval ratings. These latest numbers reflect his worst-ever favourability rating at 45 to 52 percent and an approval rating of 46 to 51 per cent. This shift may indicate dissatisfaction with his leadership.

A surprising revelation from the poll is the desire for a different presidential nominee among Democrats, with 52 per cent expressing this sentiment. This internal dissatisfaction raises concerns within the Democratic Party.

Entry of Kennedy and departure of West add complexity

The 2024 presidential race in New York has become more unpredictable due to the entry of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the departure of Cornell West from the Green Party. When these independent candidates are factored in, Biden leads Trump 38 to 31 per cent.

The changes in public opinion in a state traditionally known for its Democratic allegiance are noteworthy. New York's last Republican presidential candidate to secure majority support was Ronald Reagan in 1984, making these recent developments particularly significant.

While Donald Trump's resurgence is undeniable, it's important to remember that the 2024 election is still over a year away.