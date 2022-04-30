Trump finds pineapples, tomatoes and bananas as 'very dangerous'

Former US President Donald Trump described pineapples, tomatoes, and bananas as "very dangerous" while declaring in a deposition that he feared protesters may hurl fruits at him.

"You can get killed with one of those things," Trump said as he testified on the allegation that he ordered his security officials to attack protesters outside of Trump Tower in New York in 2015.

The case was brought by activists of Mexican origin who alleged that the former president's guard attacked them outside the Trump Tower before he became president in 2015.

"I wanted to have people be ready because we were put on alert that they were going to do fruit," Trump told the attorney investigating the case as he added: "Tomatoes are bad, by the way, some fruit is a lot worse."

The former US president was asked whether he had told his supporters to beat people who throw a tomato at a rally in Iowa in 2016 to which Trump said: "That was to the audience. It was said sort of in jest."

However, Trump,75, was quick to add that "but maybe, you know, a little truth to it. It's very dangerous stuff. You can get killed with those things."

In fact, the ex-US president was asked if his security guards saw someone about to throw a tomato that they should "knock the crap out of them?" to which Trump said: "Yeah, I think that they have to be aggressive in stopping that from happening. Because if that happens, you can be killed if that happens."

"To stop somebody from throwing pineapples, tomatoes, bananas, stuff like that, yeah, it's dangerous stuff," Trump added.

