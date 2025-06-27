/Trump company drops 'Made in USA' label for new phone from its website, heats up debate



Days after the Trump organisation announced plans to launch a US-made smartphone, the wireless service provider and phone company T1 phone's website no longer promises the phones will be made in America. The company Trump Mobile before the launch of the phone last week by Trumps son had said that its golden T1 phone would be “designed and built in the United States." The company had "MADE IN THE USA" written in bold letters on its website.

However, the “Made in USA” claim, was dropped around June 22 by the company, reported CNN based on captures of the site by the Internet Archive.

Now the company says the T1 8002 phone is "designed with American values in mind" which is different from the "Made in the USA" featured earlier.

The change on the website has come after industry analysts expressed doubt over the phone’s American origins and pointed towards specifications resembling a phone made by a Chinese manufacturer.

Amid questions being raise about the changes on the website, a spokesperson for Trump Mobile speaking to CNN said that "the T1 phones are proudly being made in America" and shunned all claims by saying "Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate."

In an official statement from the Trump Tower on June 16, Trump Mobile partner Pat O’Brien said, "we are going to be doing phones that we are going to build in America.” Later, Eric Trump in an interview to media personality Benny Johnson said "eventually all the phones can be built in the United States of America."

The changes on the website was first reported by the news site The Verge.

Cell phone technology expert Francisco Jeronimo speaking to the Associated Press spoke about how difficult it is to manufacture a phone in America itself due to lack infrastructure and the higher cost involved.

“Whether it is possible or not to build this phone in the US depends on what you consider ‘build,’” Jeronimo said.

"If it’s a question of assembling components and targeting small volumes, I suppose it’s somehow possible. You can always get the components from China and assemble them by hand somewhere," he added.