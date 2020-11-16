Trump campaign drops major part of Pennsylvania election lawsuit

US President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday dropped a major part of a lawsuit it brought seeking to halt Pennsylvania from certifying its results in the recently conducted presidential election.

In an amended complaint filed in federal court, the Trump campaign dropped a claim that election officials unlawfully blocked observers from watching the counting of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The lawsuit for now focusses on the claim that Democratic-leaning counties unlawfully allowed voters to fix errors in their mail-in ballots in violation of state law. In Pennsylvania's populous Montgomery County, less than 100 voters fixed ballots with technical errors, a county official testified at a court hearing on Nov. 4.

Officials have, however, said the dispute affects a small number of ballots in the state, where Democrat Joe Biden is projected to win by more than 60,000 votes.

Biden clinched the election after news media and Edison Research called him as the victor in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Edison Research said on Friday that Biden had won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232.

Trump on Sunday briefly appeared to acknowledge that Biden's victory, but then recanted and claimed he would soon file fresh challenges. His campaign has filed a string of long-shot lawsuits in several battleground states.

On Twitter on Sunday, Trump said many cases being filed were not from his campaign.

"Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!," he tweeted.

The Trump campaign continues to seek a court order blocking the Pennsylvania secretary of state from ratifying the result. Legal experts say the lawsuits have little chance of changing the outcome of the election.