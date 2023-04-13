Trump arrives at New York Attorney General's office for deposition in business fraud lawsuit

Former US president Donald Trump arrived at New York Attorney General's office at 9:45 am local time on Thursday (April 13). He was to undergo questioning in a USD 250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him.

The deposition, to take place behind closed doors has not generated attention comparable to his surrender on separate criminal charges last week.

There was a smattering of protesters outside New York Attorney General Letitia James' offices in lower Manhattan when Trump arrived, with one group carrying a banner reading, "No One Is Above the Law."

Watch | Trump back in New York for questioning in state civil fraud case

During the deposition, Trump will be asked about its business practices. He faces allegations that he, along with others, ran a decade-long scheme to manipulate property values and his net worth with an aim to obtain favourable loans and tax benefits.

The trial in the case is scheduled to begin October 2. Thursday's deposition could be used to try to discredit any testimony Trump may give at trial, or be offered as testimony if he is unavailable to appear.

Trump, whose surrender on April 4 drew worldwide media attention and a huge police presence, returned to his home in Florida after pleading not guilty. Those charges were tied to allegations that he orchestrated a hush-money payment to a former porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence over an alleged sexual encounter.

(With inputs from agencies)

