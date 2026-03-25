/Trump approval ratings hit a new low as Iran blockade hits US pumps, causes $1 gas surge

US President Donald Trump is facing his most severe domestic crisis since returning to the White House as public approval for his administration craters. According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday (Mar 25), Trump's approval rating has plummeted to lowest ever at 36 per cent, driven by a brutal surge in fuel prices and widespread opposition to his ongoing war in Iran. This is down four per cent from last week, when another Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump still had 40 per cent support. Now, with gasoline prices jumping $1 per gallon since the February 28 strikes, only 25 per cent of Americans now approve of the President's handling of the cost of living—a core pillar of his 2024 campaign.

61% disapprove of Trump's Iran war

As the Pentagon prepares to send thousands more troops to the Middle East, the poll revealed that Americans are getting increasingly wary of Trump's Iran war. It found that only 35 per cent of people approve of the US strikes on Iran, down from 37 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last ​week. 61 per cent of citizens now openly disapprove of the military campaign.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Americans concerned about Trump's handling of the US economy

The sharpest decline in Trump's ratings is tied to the economy. Only 29 per cent of respondents said they approve of Trump’s handling of economic issues, marking the lowest rating across both of his presidencies. On the cost of living, the numbers are even weaker, with just 25 per cent expressing approval.

Fuel prices have surged since the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28. The average price of gasoline has risen by about a dollar per gallon, adding pressure on households already dealing with inflation.

The poll found that 63 per cent of Americans now view the economy as either "somewhat weak" or "very weak." That sentiment cuts across party lines, including 40 per cent of Republicans, alongside 66 per cent of independents and 84 per cent of Democrats.

Republican support holds, but cracks show